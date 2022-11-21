WATCH: Adele Disappears Into Confetti to Close Her First Vegas Show Leaving Internet Mesmerised

Concerts can often be fun, especially when it is of your favourite artist. The best part is the raging entry and exit. The artists make sure they do both of these things right as this is what leaves a major impact on the audience. A similar incident took place at British singer-songwriter Adele’s show. She started her Las Vegas residency show on Friday after a delay of almost a year and it was all worth it. A video which is currently going viral shows the singer disappearing into confetti towards the end. “Adele disappeared into confetti to close out her first Vegas show," read the caption.

The short video shows the 34-year-old British artist disappearing after a cloud of confetti falls on her. The clip was shared on Twitter by Pop Base. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has gathered 2.8 million views. “Me reading this like im the one disappearing," commented a Twitter user. Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, Adele was seen dealing with a similar problem at a London nightclub in February this year. Months after publicly announcing to quit alcohol, Adele was spotted in a drunk state at Heaven Nightclub’s Porn Idol event, reported LADbible. While several clips of Adele from the evening surfaced on social media, a TikTok showed the singer forgetting that she was famous.

The video showed the 31-year-old leaning down from the VIP area to ask a group of people how they knew who she was. Though their answer is not audible amidst the noise, we can safely assume that they probably told her that because she was super famous.

The video went viral getting several thousand views and comments from TikTok users. While some thought Adele was too ‘down to heart’, others remarked that there was nothing wrong with her trying to enjoy her evening like any common individual.

