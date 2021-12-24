WATCH: Ahmedabad Juice Bar Lets You Cycle to Blend Your Own Fruit Juice

We must agree that the internet has become an important source of great content - entertaining as well as informative. We often come across unique experience-oriented restaurants and eateries from many parts of India. Innovation is the key and user-engaging ventures have become a trend of sorts. From flying dosas to Turkish ice creams, the idea of drawing customers in an interesting way has spiralled to several areas of the food business, which has led to the opening of never-seen-before outlets and parlours. A juice bar in Gujarat has added a sustainability angle to its venture, which is garnering admiration of its visitors. Freshly-squeezed juice is better than its canned version, as it preserves the amazing benefits and nutrients of the fruit without any artificial flavours or sugar.

Named Greenobar – the outlet describes itself as a “first of a kind juice bar with zero wastage and complete focus on sustainability”, on Instagram. Finally, an opportunity for customers to go green as the juice bar works at making a conscious change. They purchase organic products from local artisans and farmers.

Advertisement

So what is interesting? You will cycle your way to blend your juice. Yes, you read that right. A video has been posted on the outlet’s Instagram page where an individual is seen paddling with a juice blender attached to the front of a cycle. The caption along the post reads, “Someone with full energy and one who has a big role to play in where we stand. Thanks Mohit Keswani for visiting and making this watermelon juice with that killer smile.”

The unique hack for making fresh juice received over 3 lakh likes since the time it was shared.

The video has garnered several comments from admirers and fitness freaks who called it a lovely idea. “Nice concept,” reads a comment. “Can you offer in Kerala,” asked a user of the photo-sharing platform. “Fitness at its peak,” expressed another. An individual noted, “Burn calories, eat calories perfectly.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.