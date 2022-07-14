WATCH: Airplane Passenger Plays Rock-paper-scissors With Ground Crew Through Window

Sometimes a journey becomes more memorable than the destination itself, and this is quite evident in a recent video doing rounds on the internet. A video shared on Instagram shows a flight passenger indulging in a fun game of Stone-Paper-Scissors with the ground crew. The video shared on Instagram by TSA aka Travel Tips & Dad Joke Hits page shows the passenger playing the game from his flight window, while the ground staff plays from a distance. The amazing coordination between the two makes the video all the more fun.

The video was originally shared on the social media platform by the USA's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on May 24. It was shot by a user named @bricheeseyy. Over 4.7 million Instagram users have liked the video since it was shared.

Advertisement

Sharing the insight into what one can and cannot bring into the flight cabin, the caption accompanying the post read, “You’re in luck here. You can’t lose with this info! It’s all fun and games until you pack your scissors over four inches. That’s right, if your scissors are too big, they won’t make the cut. Generally, rocks are good to go in a carry-on depending on size or weight, but your paper always wins there.”

Netizens are in love with the video as the comments on the post suggest. One of the users lauded the airport crew and wrote, “Airport flight people passed the vibe check.” Another one commended the flight passenger’s social skills and wrote, “Bro makes friends faster than I can.”

A ground crew employee shared their experience of working at airports and commented, “I work on an airport, and I have seen this happen before too.”

Advertisement

Have you watched the video yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.