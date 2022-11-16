WATCH: Alert Station Master Saves Woman From Being Run Over by Train in MP

Despite repetitive warnings, people continue to risk their lives by crossing railway tracks. A similar incident took place at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh last Thursday. A 65-year-old woman, who was trying to climb the platform by crossing railway tracks instead of using the overbridge, was nearly run over by a train. However, swift action from the station master, Deshraj Meena, saved the woman’s life.

CCTV footage of the same incident was dropped on Twitter by the Ministry of Railways. In the video, the station master can be seen running across the adjacent track and pushing the woman on the platform. After saving the woman, he climbed up himself just before the train arrived. Along with the video, they articulated a caption in Hindi which read, “Vigilant railway worker saved the woman’s life! An alert station manager saved a woman crossing the railway track at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh by risking her life. Passengers are requested to use the foot over bridge to cross the tracks at the station."

The netizens filled the comment section and lauded the station master’s presence of mind. One Twitter user wrote, “It is good that he came in time and saved her life. Be careful while crossing railway tracks!! Never try to cross the railway track when the train is coming."

Another user commented, “Good job done by the station manager, looking to such incidents repeatedly, railway should punish such violator of basic rules."

A third user said, “OMG, the guy passed a train to help the woman coming from other direction. He really risked his life, as before the train moves a horn is blown, and it’s the short duration it’s loud."

“Our Salute to the Great Station Master of Hoshangabad railway station for his presence of mind and by putting his life at risk he saved this Sister, pls don’t take Short Cuts because it takes you directly to hell only," penned another.

According to the Times of India’s reports, while appreciating Deshraj Meena’s efforts, the railway officials said, “During this, there was barely four seconds between the moment the woman was saved and the train passed. In this way, commendable and excellent work was done by the employee to save the life of the woman."

While sharing the footage the ministry urged people to use foot-over bridge to cross the railway tracks to prevent any mishaps from happening.

