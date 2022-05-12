WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Viral 'Doppelganger' Has the Internet Doing Double Takes

One video of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's “doppelganger" is going viral on the internet. Instagram users have found it hard to differentiate between the real Alia and the girl who goes by the name Celesti Bairagey on Instagram. The girl in this clip can be seen donning a white saree, similar to the one Alia wore while promoting Gangubai kathiawadi. Celesti performs dance moves to the song 'Dholna' from Dil To Pagal Hai in the video. Many people in the comments have claimed that she is a spitting image of Alia. “Chalo bol do abb," Celesti writes in the caption of the post. Have a look at the video:

Now that you've seen her, have a look at Alia Bhatt's photo in a white saree for a better comparison.

Do you think that the similarity is unusual? Users on the social media platform have been divided over where the similarity between the two lies. Those who couldn't figure out the difference between her and the actress wrote loving comments for both of them. When few discovered the difference, the viral girl became their new 'crush’.

Celesti can be seen flaunting her dimples while smiling for the camera in another Instagram post. With her spectacles on, the Internet thinks she resembles Alia Bhatt from Dear Zindagi.

The teenager had previously gone viral for the same reason. In a video from October 2021, Celesti was looking just like Alia in a black and white traditional ensemble. Many people opined that Celesti’s dimpled smile was the reason behind her similarity to Alia. Celesti appears to maintain her Instagram timeline with visually appealing posts. Moreover, she has a large number of fans on the social networking site, thanks to her newfound stardom.

