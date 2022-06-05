WATCH: Alligator Visits Racetrack in Louisiana, Horse Throws a Fit

A horse was left terrified in Louisiana, US, as he saw a reptile making its way onto a racetrack. An alligator named Marty had invaded the track where the stallion was used to seeing only others of his kind.

The moment was captured in a video that later went viral after being shared online. Originally posted by Joe Allen on Facebook, the clip shows a horse being taken by its handler on a racetrack. Initially, the horse moves calmly but then goes berserk upon spotting something on the track.

Advertisement

It turns out that an uninvited guest had made their way to the track. An alligator is seen walking casually across the track while leaving the horse scared for his life. The handler struggles to control the animal who starts running in circles in a bid to escape from the spot.

The video also made its way to Twitter later and prompted elicited amusing reactions from users. One user suspected that the alligator was not spotted for the first time there and must be known as it has a name.

This user empathised with the poor horse and noted that he would have reacted the same way upon seeing a huge alligator.

Another suggested bringing a herd of horses together and making them confront the reptile.

Advertisement

One said the alligator might prove to be useful in making the horses run faster out of fear.

Advertisement

This one heaved a sigh of relief learning that the alligator did not harm anyone on the track.

The states of Louisiana and Florida are said to have the largest population of alligators in the US. There are around 2 million alligators living in the wild in Louisiana. According to a report in The Sun, the Delta Downs racetrack area, in particular, has many alligators who keep making appearances. They are usually attracted by the dams and grubs that are located around the racetrack.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.