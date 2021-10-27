WATCH: Anand Mahindra Hails 'Matka Man' Using Bolero to Supply Clean Drinking Water

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has lauded Alag Natarajan aka Matka Man from Delhi. The 72-year-old is on a mission to supply clean drinking water. The Panchsheel Park resident started his initiative in 2013 by filling an earthen pot outside his house with water. Now, he has taken up the task of placing matkas across South Delhi. At 5 am every day he drives around in his SUV filling around 70 to 80 pots of water can drink free of charge. Mahindra compared Natarajan to Marvel superheroes as he shared the video of the latter standing next to his vehicle. To serve his purpose, Natarajan revamped his water tanker, a Bolero, capable of storing 2,000 litres of water. There are many inspirational quotes by iconic personalities in history inscribed on the vehicle’s body.

In a tweet, the industrialist wrote, “A Superhero that’s more powerful than the entire Marvel stable. MatkaMan. Apparently he was an entrepreneur in England and a cancer conqueror who returned to India to quietly serve the poor. Thank you Sir, for honouring the Bolero by making it a part of your noble work."

According to the New Indian Express, Natarajan, a cancer survivor, also prepares healthy nutritious salad to around 400 people every week. A force to be reckoned with, Natarajan does not associate himself with an NGO or seek help from the Government. Speaking to the portal, he mentioned, “It has taken a lot of time for people to accept my matkas. In the beginning, they thought it was the Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign. Later, they said I was looking to become an MLA or a councillor."

His pension, occasional donations from residents of the city and life-savings amounts to enough for him to give back to society —one matka at a time. Natarajan’s fervent zeal was not deterred by the pandemic. He decided to stay diligent to his cause, thinking of people who were not able to procure clean water to drink and proper meals to eat. He said, “Social work always creates conflict, even if you look back at history. Going back to Mahatma Gandhi; even he had to go through a lot of personal difficulties in what he did."

