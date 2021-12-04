WATCH: Angry Elephant Attacks Safari Jeep in South Africa, Terrifying Video is Viral

The terrifying moment when a safari vehicle was attacked by a sex-crazed bull elephant was caught on camera. The footage, which shows a bull elephant charging at a jeep in a reserve of South Africa, is going viral on social media. A group of EcoTraining instructors and trainees were touring the Selati Game Reserve in Limpopo. They were cruising through a narrow dirt road in the game reserve, located at the edge of Kruger National Park. That’s when the elephant attacked the open-topped vehicle in a state of sexual aggression that occurs during mating season, reports Daily Mail.

The elephant, trumpeting and pawing the ground, rushed towards the safari. The guide in the truck behind the jeep sensed the danger and gestured to the people to flee.

Advertisement

As he yelled, trainee guides dropped their belongings and ran away in fear. The elephant continued its attack and flipped the vehicle with its trunk, pushing it to one side.

The elephant can be seen smashing the jeep, turning it sideways and then lifting it off the road. The animal’s tusks can be seen slamming through the metal bodywork of the jeep and shredding it. It leaves the front passenger seat bent and broken.

Then suddenly the elephant halts its attack, standing insolent in front of them. The vehicle had to be abandoned and was retrieved after the elephant herd exited the spot.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/WildLense_India/status/1465618814666633223

The hair-raising footage has garnered up thousands of views on Twitter and immense traction across other social networking platforms. EcoTraining Managing Director Anton Lategan told the media outlet, “The elephant bull mock charged again, when they moved forward slowly, and then made direct contact with the game drive vehicle and displaced it off the road."

Advertisement

Everyone, fortunately, managed to escape unharmed without injuries. The trainees, who were petrified, were given professional counselling on their return to the safari lodge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.