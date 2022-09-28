Watch: Animal Effigies Leave Two Dogs Baffled in This Hilarious Video

When you adopt a pet, there is not even a single dull day in your life. You are always entertained by their strange antics. You might often capture your pet’s hilarious deeds on camera to have a hearty laugh later or upload it on social media for others to enjoy. If you consider yourself a dog-lover, then you ought to watch this rib-tickling viral video, which is doing the rounds on the internet.

The now-viral clip shows two dogs getting bewildered at the sight of animal effigies on the streets. Always on the job…" read the caption.

The 10-second visual reveals two Border Collie dogs circling a sheep sculpture carved on the road. Both of them seem to be confused, unable to understand whether the effigy is real or fake. The canines continue to bark, sniff and even bite the sheep sculpture seeming distressed at the sight.

The two four-legged friends do the same thing when they spot a similar pig effigy. Running in circles around the stone structure, the dogs failed to realise that it is a statute. They continue to sniff and nip the lifeless sculptures hoping to get some kind of a reaction from the dummy but in vain.

People couldn’t control their laughter at the amusing video and flooded the comment section of the video to express their amazement. While one user wrote, “What a cutie, want to boop that nose," another pointed out that the two Border Collies were giving “Polite bites."

The video has garnered over 3.4 million views and received more than 95.3k likes on the micro-blogging platform so far.

Did the Border Collies make your day too?

