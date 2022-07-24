WATCH: Anna's Hummingbird Changes Colours in Stunning Display of Nature's Art

Nature often surprises us with a plethora of things and phenomena. Proving the statement right, recently, a viral video of one Anna’s Hummingbird has left the internet absolutely stunned. What stole the entire attention was the petite bird’s ability to switch colours depending on the amount of light it's surrounded by.

The phenomenon is caused by the light scattering from nanoscale structures within their features. In the viral clip, as the bird moves its neck, it can be seen switching multiple colours leaving the internet completely stunt. The viral clip was shared by the Twitter page of Wonder of Science. While sharing the video of Anna’s Hummingbird, the Twitter page stated, “The stunning colours of Anna's hummingbird are iridescence caused by light scattering from nanoscale structures within their feathers.”

Take a look at it below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered massive attention from Twitterati all across the globe. One user agreed that there must be a scientific explanation for the stunning colours of the petite bird, but they insisted it’s all because of God’s magic. The user wrote, “Although I'm sure science has an evolutionary explanation for it, I'm giving this one to God.”

Another added how the universe doesn’t stop surprising them, “This world is not a coincidence.. There is someone who is the creator and who is lord of the east and the west. Definitely, everytime I see universe and these small creatures my belief gets stronger and stronger.”

One more chimed in to express how mindblown they were upon watching the clip, “I love how nature sometimes went ''blue? nah too hard, lets make it so the feathers/scales/hair molecular structure makes it so the light scatters and reflects the blue color instead.''

A netizen just couldn’t digest the crazy combination of science and nature, “Omgg it's crazy and stunning how amny dazzling things and sciences can be found in nature this is awesome.”

Here’s taking a few more reactions of netizens below:

The viral video has garnered over 92 thousand likes and around 14 thousand retweets on the micro-blogging site. Talking about Anna’s Hummingbird, the birds are native to the western coastal regions of North America who feed on nectar from flowers.

