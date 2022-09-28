Watch: Artist's Stunning Recreation of Diego Maradona’s Face Using Papercraft

Art is something that has been part of our culture since the dawn of civilization. Right from cave paintings by our ancestors to modern-day wax statues of famous personalities, art has always been a driving factor for us humans and is largely appreciated all over the world. However, apart from paintings, sketches, sculptures or literary work, there is another form of art that is equally mesmerising, all though not spoken of a lot. Papercraft is a body of art which uses paper as the primary medium for the creation of art. One can apply a variety of techniques like folding, curving, cutting or stitching paper to create two- or three-dimensional objects.

We are about to show you a perfect example of a paper craft, created by cutting the paper with precision, the result of which will make your jaw drop. The creation of the artwork is going viral on the internet and it shows how an artist shreds a piece of paper with scissors to perfectly carve out the face of the late football legend Diego Maradona on the paper. See it to believe it.

In the video, we see a computer system with an image of Diego Maradona open on the screen. Soon a pair of hands holding a piece of paper and scissors are visible and the paper is cut with such utmost care and precision that the result is an exact face replica of the football legend as seen on the computer screen. It is art at its finest.

People were completely bowled over in the comments section with most saying that the artist needed to get more famous. Some even asked the poster where they learnt this amazing craft.

