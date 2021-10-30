WATCH: Arunachal Jawans Perform on Regimental Song During CM Pema Khandu's Visit

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently shared a video of Indian Army jawans performing their regimental song during his visit to Chuna area in Tawang district. A batch of Arunachal Scouts performed on ‘Uttar Purab se aaye hum naujawan, desh ki raksha karne aaya hai’ - a regimental song - in the hilly area of Chuna. The 2-minute video shows the jawans clapping and moving their feet in sync while patriotically singing the regimental song. “A regimental song of Arunachal Scouts performed during my visit to Chuna in Tawang district. First raised in 2010 at the instance of former Arunachal CM late Dorjee Khandu Ji, it was established to defend Indo-Tibet border,” the Arunachal Pradesh CM tweeted on Thursday morning.

The video has garnered more than 32,000 views, with people showing gratitude for the Arunachal Scouts. The clip also received over 3,800 likes and 750 retweets.

“I look forward to youth being encouraged to join Arunachal Scouts,” said one user, while another hailed the Arunachal Scouts Battalion, saying these jawans are always ready to defend the country.

Being next door to China, Arunachal Pradesh gains strategic importance for India. The northeastern state is also known for its vibrant and glorious culture. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju last month had given some glimpse of Arunachal’s traditions. During his visit to Kazalang village, Rijiju shared a video of the locals dancing on folk songs. The Union Minister himself tried his hands at the traditional dance. Rijiju said the traditional dance is called “merrymaking of Sajalong people” who perform this whenever a guest arrives in their village. The minister had also attracted a comment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dancing skills. “Our Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is also a decent dancer,” PM Modi quipped while also praising the vibrant culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

