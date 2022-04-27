WATCH: Australian Kid Trying Indian Food for the First Time Has a Priceless Reaction

We are well aware that western cuisines are quite popular among Indians, but it wasn’t vice versa until recently. The Indian dishes are gradually making their way into the hearts of the people abroad. From influential personalities, like Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to several Instagram or TikTok stars overseas, people have found Indian cuisines lip-smacking delicious. Indian food is famous all across the globe for its spices and aromatic flavours. Now, a little girl tried an Indian dish for the first time at a restaurant in Australia and her reaction is priceless. Going by the viral clip, it seems she enjoyed the main course and dessert.

In the viral clip, the girl is seen dining at an Indian restaurant, where she first tries some rice with kadhai chicken. Now comes the dessert, and the little one tries some mango kulfi. We are sure that the main course and sweet dish didn’t disappoint her. In most Indian restaurants, you are served a mouth freshener - mainly fennel seeds (saunf) and rock sugar (mishri) - at the end of your meal. After her meal, the girl tastes some fennel seeds and looks like they got stuck in her teeth. Whatever it might be, her reaction after tasting the mouth freshener was quite hilarious. She is even seen making friends with the restaurant servers as well, as she is seen talking to a woman.

Watch the video here:

The clip was shared by a food blogger, earlier this month, and so far it has amassed over 200 thousand views and tons of reactions. “Seems she had a toothache,” a user commented while another shared the trick to eating fennel seeds: “Trick is to eat in bunch.” Some even opined that once a person has tried Indian food, there is no going back.

