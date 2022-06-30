WATCH: Baby Elephant and Keeper Share a Jumbo Cuddle in Adorable Video

Animal videos are always popular on the internet as they appeal to users of all ages. Be it their adorable antics or free spiritedness, these videos give us the much-needed respite we need from the stress of daily life. One such video has been doing the rounds lately, and it depicts a beautiful bond between an elephant calf and its keeper. If you are an avid follower of animal videos on the internet, there are chances that you may have heard the name of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organisation devoted to rescuing and providing shelter for elephants. Their social media handle and keeps posting videos and images. They have now uploaded an adorable cuddling session featuring an elephant calf andc the keeper named Joseph.

In the caption, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust talks about how elephant calves share the instincts of any other baby, despite weighing around 250 pounds at birth. Beyond their basic requirements, they also thrive on physical affection and frequent engagement, the post said and that keepers were Joseph were devoted to taking care of these babies with love and affection.

Users were mesmerised by the video, which drew in comments like “Never been more jealous of anyone's job in my life- love this” and “Awww you are so loved, Joseph, by all the babies in your care! They know they are loved too and are thriving in your care!”

Another similar video that got popular recently depicts a video where a US-based model Megan Milan, is seen playfully engaging with a baby elephant in a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand

The baby elephant approaches Megan repeatedly in the video, playfully tugging at her skirt. The caption of the video was hilariously named ‘This model chose the wrong day to wear a skirt’.

