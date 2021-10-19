WATCH: Baby Elephant Refuses to Sleep in the Most Adorable Video on the Internet

As kids, none of us preferred to go to bed early. While some must have gone to sleep after being scolded, many would have protested their bedtime. If you fall in the second category then there are high chances you will relate to this video of a baby elephant, who goes by the name Kinyei. The clip will take you down memory lane to revisit your childhood days. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust described the whole incident in one of their latest Instagram post. Posting the super adorable video, in the caption, the Trust wittily talked about the elephant’s antics. The authorities informed that Kinyei was simply not ready to go to sleep. Even though she has had her evening milk bottles, her best friends are tucked in next door, all around her, the Nursery is quieting down, but the post continued, the fun-loving girl saw her window of opportunity to protest bedtime and is attempting to climb through it.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, further in the post, explained more about how this elephant was rescued. “We got to know that Kinyei’s story began three years ago. A group on a game drive spotted a newborn elephant wandering aimlessly, all alone. She was quite close to a pride of lions and could have become made very easy prey. Fortunately, fate intervened, and little Kinyei is now brightening our every day," the post read.

Since being shared about nine hours ago, the post has already racked up over 55,0000 likes and the numbers continue to increase. Netizens have also dropped various comments on the adorable video. “She is my foster baby," wrote one of the users, while another said, “She’s just in a silly goofy mood." “Beautiful Kinyei wants to play even though it’s past her bedtime," wrote a third. Some even wished to be there to play with her.

