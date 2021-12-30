WATCH: Baby Elephants' 'Polite' Pushing Match is the Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Don’t fight like wild animals –that’s what most people say in reaction to brawl but if humans actually ‘fought’ like the below-mentioned two elephants, the world would be a far better place. Why do we say this? Because even a pushing match between the baby tuskers is a treat of cuteness. Shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wild Life Trust, the video of baby tuskers Maktao and Kiomboshows the two animals engaging in a polite pushing match in the forest. The tuskers use their trunks in this friendly pushing battle before their nanny, Quanza decides to step in and break their game.

The video then cuts to show the tuskers standing together while rubbing their backs on the wall behind them.

Watch it here:

Can’t get enough of their cute pushing match? You surely aren’t alone in this. Since being posted online, the cute banter between the baby tuskers has received over 1.4 lakh views along with 23 thousand likes on Instagram.

Netizens soon flooded thecomment section with their appreciative reactions to the baby tuskers. “What’s a beautiful display of playfulness and love among them! They are all so beautiful," wrote a user in his reaction while another expressed his desire to join the cute animals.

The video reminded a third user of his childhood days as he wrote, “Haha! This reminds me of when I was little, and my mom used to say to us kids when we were roughhousing ‘it’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt.’ Too cute!"

Users thanked Sheldrick Trust for introducing them to the baby elephants’ cuteness. However, this is not the first time that Sheldrick Trust has posted such a video on the internet. The trust’s Instagram page is flooded with similar animal videos.

Earlier, a clip of an elephant groups’ adventure in a mud pond had garnered a lot of appreciation online.

The video received over 1.9 lakh views and 19 thousand likes on Instagram.

