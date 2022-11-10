Watch: Baby Kangaroo Tries To Enter Mother’s Pouch, Know Its Function

We often come across cute wildlife videos on social media that are both funny and heart-warming. One of the cutest creatures on the planet is the baby kangaroo. The way they live in their mother’s pouch and only show up a few times with their face up is the cutest thing you could see. A video showing a baby kangaroo trying to re-enter his mother’s pouch has gone viral on Twitter.

The video shows the kangaroo trying to enter its mother’s pouch multiple times but due to being bigger than an average baby kangaroo, it keeps falling out of the pouch. It puts its head in but as soon it lifts its belly, its face slips back out causing him to fall. This happens a couple of times before he successfully enters the pouch and gets cosy.

The video has gathered more than 27 lakh views as it is too cute to resist and continue scrolling. But do you know why kangaroos have pouches?

A baby kangaroo spends the first few months entirely in the pouch. This is because the nutrition and warmth they need to be able to grow up are only available in the pouch. They drink milk, sleep and grow in the pouch until they are strong enough to be able to start life outside the pouch.

They even poop and pee in the pouch which often makes it unclean. Regular cleaning of the pouch by the mother is a necessity to ensure that the child stays hygienic too.

Baby kangaroos remain in their mother’s pouch for about 8 months and occasionally return to it for 6 months afterwards to feed.

All in all, the kangaroo pouch acts as an incubator, allows the mother to nurse the baby and also acts as a defence mechanism for the mother to protect her baby from threats.

