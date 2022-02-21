The video of a man running after his wig after it is blown away in storm Eunice is leaving viewers amused. The incident took place at Barnstaple in Devon. The YouTube channel ‘To the Point’ said that Simon Wilkes was standing in a car parking area when the video was filmed. Simon looks perplexed at first and then chases his wig, laughing all the way. Pal Jamie a friend who filmed the video, can be heard laughing in the background. “Oh he has to chase it down," he can be heard saying.

Here is the video:

According to a report in AFP, storm Eunice killed at least eight people in Europe on Friday, pummeling Britain with record-breaking winds and forcing millions to take shelter as it disrupted flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe. London was eerily empty after the British capital was placed under its first ever “red" weather warning, meaning there was “danger to life". By nightfall, police there said a woman in her 30s had died after a tree fell on a car she was a passenger in. Meanwhile a man in his 50s was also killed in northwest England after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in, according to Merseyside Police. Beyond Britain, falling trees killed three people in the Netherlands and a man in his 60s in southeast Ireland, while a Canadian man aged 79 died in Belgium, according to officials in each country.

