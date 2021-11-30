WATCH: Bangladesh Street Vendor Shakes Up 'Masala Strawberry' With Mustard, Chilli

Just when we thought we have seen everything on the weird food combo menu, we stumbled upon this clip of a Bangladeshi vendor selling strawberry masala. So, it’s time to add another name to the league of dishes like the Oreo pakoda and milk Maggie. The video posted on the Instagram page ‘our collecti0n’ shows the vendor starting the culinary process by cutting the strawberries into small pieces. He then puts these pieces into a jar and adds salt and masala to them.

He then closes the lid of the jar and gives it a good shake so that all the flavours get nicely mixed. Ta-da! now it’s ready to be served! Want a bite?

Watch the video first:

The uniqueness of this strawberry masala was sure to get attention online and it did. The clip soon got viral on the internet as it received over 6.6 million views along with 3.6 lakh likes on Instagram. While the internet loves giving chances to almost everything, there were very few buyers of this masala twist to the strawberries.

Reacting to the clip a user wrote, “Someone needs to go an evacuate those poor strawberries, they are being terrorized. I have never seen this kind of wickedness."

Some users, however, also pointed towards the lack of cleanliness and said that the strawberries weren’t even properly washed. While one user jokingly called the dish ‘COVID-30’ another said that even bacteria would not dare to come around it.

This, however, surely is not the first such food treasure to have come out of the Indian subcontinent street food experiments. Earlier, a clip of an experimental chocolate biryani got a lot of attention on the internet. The video which belonged to a food stall in Karachi, Pakistan showed a regular biryani serving being topped with chocolate syrup.

