Watch: Barking Dog Chases Off Leopard, Video Goes Viral

Clips of animal interactions on social media are often interesting to watch. Videos of wild animals hunting their prey are common. But, what if the prey finds their way out, by scaring the wild animal instead? One such video shows a leopard fearing a dog, just because it started barking, exactly

when the leopard attacked the canine.

Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, “If it would have been feared, he would have definitely died."

The video starts with the leopard pouncing on a dog while it was sleeping. As soon as the leopard closed in on it with its claws, the dog woke up and started fiercely barking at the big cat.

The barking stops the leopard from attacking it; and after staring into the dog’s eyes directly for a few seconds, the leopard retreats and moves away. The dog, meanwhile, doesn’t stop barking and ensures that it doesn’t show any fear. It seems like the 16-second video was shot from afar, probably by

someone inside a vehicle. The clip, posted on November 4, went viral with more than 1.1 lakh views and over 5.4 thousand likes.

Many users in the comments section shared what could have made the leopard retreat.

A user commented, “It (the dog) is scared but it has dared to protest in fear, so it may have survived. It is natural to be scared, but it is wrong to stop fighting out of fear."

Another user shed light on the dog’s behaviour and commented, “If a Dog feels nervous or submissive, the dog will hold its tail lower and might even tuck it between his rear legs. Here The Dog is really scared or feeling extremely submissive, against the Cheetah. So, The Dog here Holds its tail

tucked up tight against its belly instead of (tucking it outwards)."

