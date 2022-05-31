WATCH: Baseball Game Interrupted After Squirrel Invades Pitch

Pitch invasions, although frowned upon by fans who come to watch the game, have become fodder for memes on social media. And it’s not just humans who run onto the field. Animals too, albeit unintentionally, invade pitches. The latest one to disrupt the game was a squirrel. The incident took place during a Minoe League Baseball match in California between the Columbus Clippers and the Buffalo Bisons.

A clip, shared by Minor League Baseball, shows how a game of baseball turned into a game of catch. The squirrel ran free on the pitch while the ground keepers tried tooth and nail to get hold of the animal. Even the players on the pitch resorted to helping the ground keepers. The video was shared along with the caption that said, “Squirrel Delay."

https://twitter.com/MiLB/status/1530727939368697856

The video has accumulated close to 4.5 lakh views and has received thousands of impressions from netizens in the form of likes, retweets, and comments.

One user emerged in the comments with a picture of the squirrel moments before invading the pitch. In the caption, the user wrote, “He was relaxing on the sidelines beforehand eating some snacks! My apologies but I think I ended up scaring him onto the field."

https://twitter.com/eliiox1/status/1530953729280618496

Another user shared moments after the squirrel was finally caught and it turns out, “that was not even the end of it."

https://twitter.com/Rovert_Nomis/status/1530762217645383680

One user shared the audience reaction the moment the squirrel entered the field after walking on the wires Mission Impossible style.

https://twitter.com/SoloFlow786/status/1530737671047241728

One comment stole the show. This one came from the official account of one of the teams in the league – Richmond Flying Squirrels. Reacting to the video, they wrote, “Sorry y’all."

https://twitter.com/GoSquirrels/status/1530913309158932480

Something similar happened last month in Brazil where a football match was interrupted when a dog grabbed the ball in its jaws and ran off. To make matters worse, the match was at a climactic point. The dog was finally taken away after a policeman managed to distract the animal with another ball.

