WATCH: BBC Host Caught with Feet up on Desk, Scrolling Through Phone on Live TV

A BBC newsreader was caught off guard, on live television, while he was taking a break. The broadcasting network, while showing the live reporting by one of their journalists, Ros Atkins, accidentally cut the frame and showed their studio’s desk. Presenter Tim Willcox was caught on camera with his feet on the desk and looking through his phone. On glancing up, he realised he was on air. He corrected his position immediately, but not before the little goof-up was caught by thousands of viewers. The frame then went back to Ros laying out his report.

The clip surfaced on social media via various users, including BBC broadcaster Scott Bryan, who, in the caption, wrote, “Incredible Scenes: BBC News accidentally cut away to their news studio, showing a presenter with their feet on the desk.”

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared, the video triggered a laugh riot on the micro-blogging platform and amassed roughly 35 lakh views and almost 80,000 likes. One user, reacting to the clip, wrote, “Passed the vibe check.”

Another wrote, “He is all of us,” suggesting how relatable Tim was.

“High quality comedy TV from the Beeb (BBC) here. The best thing they have done in a while,” said this user.

“Someone bring the man some popcorn,” stated one.

People from the news fraternity too, chimed in with their reactions to the tweet. For instance, a Melbourne-based ABC journalist, Catherine Murphy, said, “This would have never happened to me as I am always in stilettos. Having said that, I am impressed with the matching socks situation.”

Jorgelina do Rosario, a Reuters reporter, said, “Lovely. Just Lovely.”

Gavin Coote, another ABC journalist, wrote, “Outstanding stuff.”

The hilarious bit comes amid a major political commotion in the United Kingdom with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet witnessing a slew of resignations.

