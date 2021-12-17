Watch: Bear Cubs Break Into US Woman’s Car and Get Stuck, 'Vandalise' Seats

A car owner in California was shocked when she got back to her parked sedan, only to find out that someone had broken into her vehicle and vandalised it. A footage recorded by the neighbors from the incident then revealed that the intruders were not some miscreants, but two bear cubs who had somehow entered the car.

Jenny Kay’s pet dog was the one who signaled at the car by barking incessantly, indicating something had happened. She then discovered that her sedan’s seats were torn and the interior of the car significantly damaged.

Reportedly, the two bear cubs got trapped in the car upon entering it and were unable to escape. The scared bear cubs then honked the car horn and even managed to switch on the hazard lights. After a complaint by neighbours, police arrived and opened the car using a baton to free the cubs.

In a video uploaded by news outlet ABC7 on YouTube, a neighbor explains how he was alerted by the constant honking for nearly 15-20 minutes by the bear cubs which he thought was a human honking to get out.

“It didn’t make sense to me as the door was shut," Jenny told ABC7.

As per Jenny, she had made sure to close the sunroof and lock the doors of her car the night before the incident and could not make out how the bear cubs entered it.

“There wasn’t any food that I’m aware of. Maybe like a little box of Boston Baked Beans candy. Sometimes I survive off of that. That’s it," Jenny told NBC Los Angeles.

The two distraught bear cubs soon left the scene as they were freed by the police and reunited with their mother who was anxiously waiting for them outside the car.

Jenny now hopes to claim the insurance in order to recover the damage done by the two notorious bear cubs.

