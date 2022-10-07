Watch: Bear Cubs Trying to Climb Hammock is the Best Thing on Internet Today

Black bears are deemed to be very dangerous predators. Remember the bear attack scene from the 2015 Leonardo DiCaprio film The Revenant? Yes, black bears are indeed unpredictable. They tend to pounce on you from behind, catch you off-guard, and slash your skin with their sharp claws. Although they rarely get aggressive, once a bear sets their eyes on you, may God save you!

On the other hand, bear cubs are total goofballs in comparison. Many of their antics often surface on the Internet in the form of viral videos that are too amusing to miss. One such video that has the netizens rolling on the floor laughing shows three bear cubs trying desperately to climb a hammock but failing terribly and hilariously.

An online media portal, ABC News, has uploaded the rib-tickling video on Twitter. “FLIPPING OUT: These curious cubs are still trying to figure out how to use a hammock," read the tweet.

The adorable video shows the trio of bear cubs getting curious upon seeing a hammock tied to two trees on either side. The footage seems to be taken from a forest resort as a wooden porch is also visible in the visual.

One by one, the bears try to climb atop the hammock. However, they lose their balance and topple over, landing on the ground. With their sharp claws, they cling to the netting in an attempt to sit on the hammock. But their efforts turn futile as the hammock constantly flips over, making them fall to the ground with a thud.

The 32-second viral video has left the cyberspace population giggling. “Maybe those little cuties think they have figured it out," wrote one user. “This is hilarious," commented a second.

So far, the video has collected over 7.4 million views and received more than 5k likes on the micro-blogging platform.

