Watch: Bear Saves Drowning Crow In Budapest Zoo, Internet's Heart is Full

There is no dearth of videos on the Internet showcasing the raw and brutal side of nature where creatures often prey on each other in a bid to survive. But some visuals also tend to show a beautiful coexistence that can instantly melt our hearts. One such video has surfaced online which shows a bear saving a drowning crow inside a zoo in Budapest, Hungary.

In the video, uploaded on Twitter, a bear is seen munching something beside a pool while a crow is struggling to stay afloat in the water. The crow continues to flap its wings to escape but to no avail. This is when the bear shows a rare gesture. It gets near the pool’s boundary, holds the crow using its paw and pulls it to safety by grabbing the bird’s wing in its mouth.

Following this, the bear resumes eating his food while the crow, after a brief struggle, manages to get on its feet.

Since being posted, the clip has garnered more than 4.5 million views on Twitter and has elicited numerous reactions from users.

“That crow will never forget what that bear did for it," wrote a user.

Another user reacted, “Feeling depressed and this really cheered me up. What a sweet bear."

This user predicted how the crow would have reacted after being saved.

Many lauded the rare gesture shown by the bear.

“Empathy and help are what the human needs, even animals do," a person wrote.

The heartwarming clip had first gone viral back in 2014 after being shared on YouTube by a person named Aleksander Medveš.

Earlier, another video that captured a delightful moment when two rescued lions met the woman who helped raise them went viral. The two big cats were rejected by their mother when they were cubs and later sent to a big cat rescue centre in Slovakia where they grew up among humans. In the clip, they can be seen filled with joy upon meeting their godmother after several weeks.

