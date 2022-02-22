WATCH: Bengal Teacher Gets Touching Farewell With Shah Rukh Khan Song

A good teacher is essential in every student’s life. While some people lack that excitement, others are just fortunate to have a wonderful mentor and teacher. Good teachers not only mentor the students but also become their friends, guiding and assisting them as they navigate the rough waters of adolescence and school life. One such teacher in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas received a heartfelt farewell from her students.

In a video shared on Twitter, a teacher named Sampa is seen surrounded by her students. The girl students emotionally bid her farewell as the video proceeds. One of them even goes down on one knee to give her a rose. “Students pouring out their love to Sampa ma’am, probably one of the best teachers in the world. Katiahat BKAP Girls’ High School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal," the caption read.

Two girls can be seen in the viral video clip escorting their teacher, Sampa ma’am, to the ground where their classmates are waiting. The two girls join their classmates in giving their teacher a farewell that she will never forget.

All the students get down on their knees and sing the famous Bollywood song Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hain from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. After receiving such a heartfelt farewell, the teacher becomes teary-eyed and she hugs her students.

Many people reminisced about their school days while viewing this video, while others praised the teacher for being an excellent role model for her students. “This reminds me of my school life," one user said, while another added, “This is heartwarming."

A third user wrote that this was an emotional ride.

“Some people, all they earn is money. Look at this teacher on her retirement day… See how much she has earned !! Very rich she is," said another person

The video has already received over 23,000 views and is making everyone emotional.

