Watch: Bihar Man Survives After Attackers Caught In Mosquito Net

A man in Bihar’s Motihari survived a near-fatal attack on his life after his younger son, nephew and brother tried to kill him over a property dispute. A video of the incident on CCTV has gone viral on social media. The man, identified as Chandeshwar Prasad, was living with his elder son at his house in the Duho Suho village near the Lakhaura Police Station. The CCTV footage shows that he was sleeping on the terrace of his house when his son Sanjay Kumar, his nephew Purushottam Kumar and his younger brother Harishankar Prasad tried to murder him, but instead got entangled in a mosquito net the victim was sleeping in.

The trio had arrived to murder Chandeshwar Prasad with two other accomplices on July 6. As soon as they got caught in the mosquito net, the two men fled the scene. Chandeshwar Prasad, who miraculously survived the attack, quickly got out of the net and cried for help.

Advertisement

Chandeshwar Prasad used to live with his younger son Sanjay, who is allegedly addicted to alcohol and betting. After being tortured for days by Sanjay, he started living with his elder son, who owns a shop in Duho Saho. Chandeshwar Prasad feared for his life. He had filed a complaint against his younger son and sought police protection a few days ago.

After the attempt to murder was caught on camera, Chandeshwar Prasad filed an FIR against his son Sanjay, nephew Purushottam and brother Harishankar on July 7. The Station Officer at Lakhaura Police Station has said that they are currently investigating the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.