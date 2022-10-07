Watch: Bike Stunt to Impress Girls Goes Wrong Leaving Netizens Concerned.

The fact that boys have to do the extraordinary to win over a girl’s heart is something that Bollywood has been teaching us since time immemorial. Many youngsters have been following the superficial Bollywood teachings and continue doing insane stuff for the sake of love. Bike stunts have become a common way to impress a woman.

Top showsha video

We often come across many bike riders on the streets who whizz past us, performing wheelies, doing freestyles, and whatnot, just to make an impression. Such stunts are often life-threatening, resulting in dangerous accidents. This viral video which proves the aforementioned statement shows a bike stunt gone horribly wrong.

Advertisement

The hilarious yet alarming video footage was uploaded on YouTube by a channel named Trend Talks. The visual captures two boys riding on a motorcycle. Soon they spot a bunch of college girls standing at a distance.

In a bid to impress them, the boy sitting behind the bike rider tries to stand up on the seat. However, the moment he gets up and spreads his arms to show his charm, the man loses his balance and falls off the motorbike with a thud, embarrassing himself in front of the girls.

The video has evoked mixed reactions from viewers. Some have laughed their hearts out while others have shown concern over the boy’s sheer stupidity. “He will never forget this embarrassment. It will haunt him forever," joked one user. “I’m so disappointed… he is still alive… even though he is not wearing a helmet..why god??" pointed out a second user.

Advertisement

This is not the first time people have met with accidents while trying to perform dangerous stunts on a motorbike, Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police shared a video on Twitter that showed a bike rider crisscrossing the streets like crazy. However, after a few moments, he lost his balance and fell from the vehicle, rolling over the streets helplessly.

Here’s the video:

Such bike stunts are potential risks to one’s life. Do warn your nearest and dearest ones to ride safely.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here