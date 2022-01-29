WATCH: Biker Avoids Getting Crushed Under Truck by Inches in Hair-raising Video

Road mishaps are one of the most common and spine-chilling occurrences. According to reports, Malaysia has the highest number of road fatalities among the countries belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). A frightening video has recently surfaced on social media from Malaysia, which shows an extremely narrow escape of rider from the clutches of death. The video captured through a dashboard cam affixed on an onlooker’s vehicle shows a bike rider slipping on a wet road and almost getting crushed under an oncoming truck. The video begins with the wiper of a car wiping the windscreen suggesting heavy rainfall. So naturally, the road demands people to be prudent while riding a two-wheeler. Moments later, a biker appears in the frame. Having lost balance, the rider tumbles upon the road while a car nearly misses the bike.

The hair-raising moment arises when right behind the fallen bike appears a truck. Fortunately, the rider was quick to react, thanks to his senses, and he spots the truck while still falling on the slippery road. The motorcyclist quickly gains balance, gets on his feet, and pulls himself away from danger. The helpless truck driver somehow manages to stop the truck while the rider comes back to his senses and goes on to check his bike. Originally shared by Viral Hog, the caption accompanying the video read, “Now that was a close call!”

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has managed to garner almost 1.8 lakh views. The video racked up multiple reactions on various social media platforms, including Facebook.

While many users were thankful that the rider got saved, many were devising theories of how he slipped. One user pointed out that the rider had a better grip on his shoes than his tyres. Another wrote, “Wow, this was his lucky day.” One user theorised, “It looked to me like his kickstand got kicked somehow, catching the ground and causing the bike to jump.”

