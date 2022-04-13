WATCH: Bird Chirping to Guard Her Eggs from Excavator Shows the Motherly Love

With the world witnessing rapid urbanisation, humans are continuously invading animal habitats to accommodate the increasing population. As their homes get destroyed, animals are compelled to seek shelter elsewhere. However, some also tend to put up a stiff resistance especially when it comes to the safety of their babies. Recently, a video has been doing rounds on the internet which showcases the determination of a bird to save her eggs as they are threatened by an excavator.

The clip, uploaded by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter, has since gone viral and touched many hearts online. “Mother’s will," the caption read.

It opens with the bird reaching to her eggs and proceeding to gently brood them. But soon an excavator is seen approaching the bird’s eggs. Alerted by this, the bird turns her back to the excavator and begins to chirp.

Even as the excavator gets closer, the bird doesn’t fly away and leave her eggs, but instead spreads her wings to assert dominance. The bird is also seen chirping louder as the excavator operator brings the bucket near to her eggs.

At a point, it seems as if the bird’s efforts yielded results when the excavator backs off. But soon it turns out that it had retreated only to come back and threaten the anxious bird. The excavator again approaches the bird’s eggs prompting her to expand her wings wide open. She relentlessly defends her eggs until the excavator finally moves away.

The sheer courage and will power of the bird was witnessed by more than 1.1 lakh viewers on Twitter. The post also managed to amass nearly 7,000 likes and prompted users to flock to the comment section and express love for their mothers.

This user highlighted how mothers can turn into warriors to protect their babies.

Another wrote how parents support their children at all times and love them unconditionally.

But some users also deplored the excavator operator claiming that the video had been made on purpose.

Well, even if the video was made up, it still beautifully showcases the love a mother has for her babies.

