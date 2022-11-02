WATCH: Bird Flies Off With Camera, Footage Ends Up Looking Like Drone Shot

If you are patient with bird photography, you can get some rewarding snaps. And if the bird is curious enough, you may as well get some drone shots. Just like this recent viral video from Twitter. The video, posted by a photographer, shows a bird moving close to a camera they had set up. The bird then picks the camera in its beak, taking off with it. The camera captures some pretty awesome drone-looking shots. Although the bird’s body had covered most of the view, it still looked pretty amazing. This was some literal bird’s eye view footage.

Since being shared on Sunday, the clip now has staked up over 3 lakh views and counting.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Social media users were left wondering how the photographer may have gotten the camera back. It could either be that they found the camera or the clip was automatically uploaded on cloud, from where they were able to retrieve it. A user wrote, “HAHA! This is why the ‘find my iPhone’ feature was invented. Got some amazing footage!"

Another comment read, “I feel this needs a soundtrack - like “I’m Flying" from Peter Pan."

Advertisement

“What an awesome video! Now I’m going to have that dream about flying tonight!" a third user commented.

Advertisement

Some other Twitter users were curious what bird that was. Coming to their rescue, a user mentioned that it was the Kea bird. One user called the feathered friend the “destroyer of all rubber seals on your car in New Zealand."

The New Zealand Kea birds are called so because of their call of ‘ke-aa’. They have also been recently announced as the world’s smartest bird by the Institute of Cognitive Biology in Vienna. They are smarter than any average monkey. These birds are as smart as a four-year-old child and have intelligence equivalent to primates. They can solve logic puzzles and enjoy a good challenge. Kea are infamous for their insatiable and often deconstructive inquisitiveness.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here