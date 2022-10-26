Watch: Bison Pushes Its Own Kind Into Clutches of Wolves to Distract and Escape

Animal videos are always popular on the Internet but it is not always the cuteness or hilarity that attracts people. Some videos turn out to be life lessons for people, for they portray animals either showing or not showing socially acceptable morals.

Many videos of animals displaying both virtue and vice can be found on the internet and it does not take long for users to draw parallels with human traits as well. One such video that has recently gone viral has been reminding people of how our very own people may sometimes backstab us for their own good or to save their own skin.

The video basically shows a bison putting another one in mortal danger so as to escape from a perilous situation. Shared by the Twitter handle Oddly Terrifying shares videos of all kinds, this video shows a snowy landscape and two bison trying to escape a pack of ravaging wolves. The bison are seen running while the wolves chase them.

However, the bison in the back goes and rams into the other one running ahead of it, making it fall on the ground. This makes the wolves converge upon the fallen bison, allowing the other one to escape due to the distraction. Take a look at the video.

The video ends abruptly and hence the fate of the fallen bison is left unknown. It is surprising though, to see an animal, which is usually protective of its own kind against natural enemies, throw another one to the wolves in a selfish act.

As most of the users on the thread agree, it is indeed a life lesson for us that teaches us that even close ones can abandon us or deliberately put us in danger to save their own skin.

