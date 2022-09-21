WATCH: Bowerbird Mimics Sound of Kids Playing, Dogs Barking in Incredible Video

The chirping of birds is always a soothing sound to the ears. But did you ever peg the chirping of birds as confusing and baffling? Birds are fascinating creatures and contribute immensely to the ecosystem that surrounds us. Among the myriad species that we see existing, there is one that can arguably be considered the world’s best mimics.

MacGregor’s Bowerbirds, a species that is known for mimicking a wide range of sounds, was captured showing off its skills in the jungles of Papua New Guinea. The wide range of sounds that these birds can emit, includes some quite peculiar ones, such as the sound of children playing, frustrated parents, and even the barking of a dog.

In the clip that has recently emerged on Twitter, the bird is seen producing a variety of sounds, in an effort to lure a mating partner. All the sounds that the bird produces were picked up by it elsewhere in and outside the forest. There is one time when the bird chirps producing the sound of a chopping board. It eerily mimics the sound of children’s voices as they play, and the sound of barking dogs with equal ease. These flambuoyant birds will clearly go the distance to attract mates.

Apart from the bowerbirds, the Adelaide lyrebirds are also known for their mimicking skills. A fascinating video of a Lyrebird went viral on the Internet a few years ago, showing the Australian bird mimicking sounds of various other birds. What’s more surprising is its ability to mimic man-made noises.

The video was shared on Facebook by video and photo group ‘Four Fingers Photography’. As mentioned, it was shot at Adelaide Zoo, based in Adelaide, Australia. The Australia-based photographer also shared the video on YouTube.

