Watch: Boy Stops Bus, Then Sits On Friend's Bicycle; Internet Not Impressed With Prank

We often come across funny videos on social media that show people doing the weirdest things to make us laugh. A lot of people do pranks to make the video hilarious and attain fame. One such video has gone viral on the social media platform Twitter. It shows a boy asking a bus to stop but going back on another man’s bicycle as soon as the bus stops are now viral and a source of amusement for the Internet community

The video starts with a young boy with a blue bag requesting the bus for a lift. A boy can be seen riding alongside the bus. As soon as the bus slows down, stops and opens its door for the boy, he sits on the bicycle and goes away. The 14-second video then shows the boy waving back at the bus and clapping as he goes away.

The video, captioned, “Aise Mazak kaun karta hai bhai (who makes such jokes)." People in the comments section argued about whether the act was funny or something that might cause inconvenience to others.

A user commented, “It’s not correct, Never do such things, next time driver may not stop the bus for the students who might needed……"

Another opined that this might cause inconvenience to others and wrote, “It’s not a good thing to bother others for your own pleasure. Thinking of it as a joke, if a driver does not stop, then our own brothers/sisters will suffer."

Others reacted with laughing emojis and found the video extremely funny. A user wrote, “I’s going to do this." Another said that the video was “Khatarnak" (meaning dangerous but used in scenarios to express that something was extremely good) and hinted at the video being too funny.

