Watch: Boy’s Thrilling Encounter With King Cobra Will Leave You Stunned

Snakes are one of the most feared reptiles in the world. According to the World Health Organisation, an estimated 81,000 to 1,38,000 people die due to snake bites every year. Of the wide range of vicious snakes out there, the King Cobra tops the list of being the most dangerous. Once they sink their sharp and poisonous fangs into their prey, it takes just a few moments before the victim dies a painful death.

Most people run in the opposite direction whenever they spot a King Cobra on the streets. However, this little boy seems to have conquered his snake phobia like a pro. A video of him tackling a furious cobra on the road has made netizens rub their eyes in disbelief.

An account named anumalsinthenaturetoday has uploaded this terrifying video on the photo-sharing application. “Via nature tie" read the caption.

Sending goosebumps down your spine, the video opens with the youngster standing bravely next to a huge cobra. He slowly inches toward the venomous reptile in an attempt to capture it.

However, the moment the little kid tries to grab the snake by its tail, the reptile took a sudden defensive stance. Whirling around in a swift motion, the cobra seemed to hiss at the boy, getting into attack mode.

The brave kid seemed undeterred and continued trying to seize the giant cobra at all costs. After a few attempts, the cobra finally faced the child with a raised hood. The boy lifted his hand and waited for a second before he grabbed the cobra by its neck, catching the latter totally off-guard.

The now-viral clip has spread a wave of shock among Internet users at the unusual sight. “Are you crazy??" questioned one worried user. “Wow," wrote another speechless Instagrammer.

This was not the first time people were seen performing dangerous acts with snakes. In another video, a man named Mike Holston, who claims to be a real-life Tarzan, was seen having a risky encounter with a cobra that shook viewers to their core as well. Check the video here:

What do you call these people? Brave or crazy?

