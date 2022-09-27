Watch: Boy's Violent Act Sends Teacher To Hospital Bed

During the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of videos showing students taking advantage of virtual lectures surfaced on social media. Now, a video of a student disrespecting his teacher has surfaced online. The clip showed a violent brawl between the two.

In the 24-second viral clip, the student is seen trying to get a hold of something underneath the teacher’s desk while his teacher tries to stop him from doing so. However, their squabble soon turns violent as the boy pushes the teacher in a fit of rage. In self-defence, the teacher also pushed the student against the wall.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

What started as a mere quarrel turned into a fistfight when the boy started throwing punches at the teacher. However, he did not stop there. The student even grabbed the teacher’s hair while she tried to hold his hands. In the video, the boy also aggressively pulls her hair and grabs her by her neck. Towards the end of the video, the student is also seen dragging his teacher around the classroom as other students watched the horrible fight unfold.

Watch the viral video below:

The teacher was badly injured after the brawl and is reportedly hospitalised. Further information about the boy’s identity and the teacher’s condition remains unknown as of yet. The video has amassed more than 37 thousand views on Twitter. Netizens heavily criticized the student for his aggressive behaviour in the comment section of the video.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here