WATCH: Brave Cat Fends off a Coyote at a Beach House in Texas

A cat witnessed a near-death encounter with a coyote, on the porch of a US beach house. Luckily, the furry animal survived the attack, which was captured on the CCTV camera.

Tony Gary, who owns a house in Texas, has shared the video on Facebook. “Coyote upstairs on my beach house rear deck Island life, Someone almost lost a cat," Tony wrote. The clip features a skinny coyote repeatedly lunging and attempting to maul a cat on the back porch of the house, in the middle of the night.

The video opens with the cat and coyote charging at each other before the scared cat scrambled beneath a lawn chair above the deck. The ferocious feline was not about to give up without a bit of struggle. As the furry animal desperately tries to escape over a railing, the coyote dragged it down with its jaws. In the end, the cat hisses at the coyote with its paws and manages to get away, by climbing up a column. The feline makes a few attempts but gives up and flees from the sight. The brave kitty clings to the column and is seen checking back and forth whether the coyote is still around.

Watch video:

The clip, which was shared by Tony on June 9, has gone viral on the internet. Several Facebook users expressed concern over the cat, while many lashed out at Tony for not helping the kitty and also lying about its survival. “Oh poor kitty, I hope he is up to date on rabies shots, and he is alright," a user wrote. Another commented, “You can clearly hear the cat cry at the end of the video so yes it died that coyote was waiting for it the whole time." “Please update this post, is this cat ok? The ending of this video didn’t look nor sound good for the cat," a third wrote.

