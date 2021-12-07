WATCH: Brave Dog Stares Down Mountain Lion Trying to Enter Owner's Home

Dogs are known as human's best friends and this clip of a pet canine bravely facing a mountain lion to save its owners proves why they truly deserve this title. The dog, despite fearing for its life, did not stop from confronting the wild cat. However, the big twist in the story is that the dog and lion actually did not indulge in an encounter as they were separated by a glass door. But that does not take away the courage of the pet canine, and things could have gone awry. The video of this unusual confrontation was shared by the dog owner Sarah Bole on Facebook on December 2. Sarah found her dog staring at a mountain lion roaming outside their house. The lion was initially at some distance from the glass door but soon started to move closer after noticing the dog inside. The dog remained defiant and bravely stood his ground even after seeing the lion walk towards him.

Advertisement

Sarah who was recording the incident was even heard calling the dog ‘Dash’ back, but the pet didn’t flinch. After almost two and half minutes into the confrontation, the lion retreated and left the lawn evoking loud barks from Dash. Sarah later posted a video of this chilling incident on her Facebook page where it received more than 1.22 lakh views.

The video was also shared on YouTube where it amassed more than 2.5 lakh views along with several comments from users.

Complimenting Dash for his bravery, a user wrote, "Well done, Dash!! Such a good dog, keeping the house protected." Another comment read, "Dash was in protection mode, probably scared to death but he was going to defend his Mommy at all odds. That is just how dogs are."

Advertisement

However, some users pointed out that the dog was probably not aware of the animal he was against. "Apparently Dash has never been exposed to a predatory animal before and was completely unaware that this "strange-looking animal" could cause him great harm if it had the opportunity,'' wrote a user in their reaction.

What do you think of Dash’s brave face?

Keywords: viral video, dog video, dog vs lion

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.