WATCH: Brave Surfer Saves Lifeguard Struggling to Come out of Ocean in Viral Video

A nail biting video of a rescue mission from Brazil is gaining traction on Twitter. The clips shows a surfer going in to help a lifeguard struggling to come out of the ocean. The surfer has been receiving massive applause for his bravery. The clip of this incident was shared by GoodNewsCorrespondent on Twitter.

According to the caption of the video, the lifeguard had entered water to assist in rescue during a boogie board tournament. Although, as GoodNewsCorrespondent further described, after completing the rescue, the lifeguard was dragged by the current wave. The current wave was so terrific that the lifeguard could not exit it despite all attempts. “Surfer Renan Souza went down the rocks & jumped in water to rescue lifeguard," the caption further read.

The video shows how the lifeguard was about to step on shore when he was washed away by the waves. Renan and another person with him were about to rescue him when this incident happened. Not wasting a single minute, Renan gave scant regard for his life and jumped in terrific ocean currents to save the lifeguard. Eventually, both the lifeguard and Renan were rescued via helicopter. The lifeguard suffered bruises and was admitted to hospital. In a conversation with GoodNewsCorrespondent, Renan described how his heart pained at the sight of the lifeguard struggling to survive. This had prompted Renan to perform this kind act. The video has garnered more than 15,000 views.

Renan’s brave act is being applauded enormously. A user expressed their admiration for both saying that lifeguards and surfers both do splendid work. This user wrote that these people showcase their bravery in such challenging conditions.

This video has also been shared as an Instagram reel by Good News Movement and comments have been pouring there also applauding this kind act. This user was all praises for the unselfish act of kindness showcased by Renan. Another wrote that she couldn’t help admiring the bone chilling act done by Renan.

