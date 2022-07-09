WATCH: Brazilian Fishing Guide Narrowly Escapes Death After Anaconda Attacks Him

In a spine-chilling incident, a Brazilian fishing guide narrowly escaped death after he was attacked by an anaconda. In what appears to be a scene just straight out of the 1997 film Anaconda, the fishing guide got a closer wildlife encounter than he intended after the giant reptile leapt out of the water and bit him. The footage of the entire incident was caught on camera by 38-year-old Joao Severino, and the video has gone viral on the internet. The small clip of the terrific encounter, which happened on June 30th, shows an anaconda coiled below the water in between two logs of wood.

As per New York Post, Joao was leading a group of tourists on a boat along the Araguaia River, which is located in the central Brazilian state of Goias. Now the video, posted six days ago, shows Joao holding the camera towards the reptile. While he can be heard explaining something to the tourists, the anaconda made a sudden lunge out of the water, leaving everyone scared on the boat. Joao isn’t visible in the frame, but as soon as the snake bit him, the camera shakes and this can give you an idea of the force and intensity with which it attacked the guide.

Advertisement

After being attacked, Joao can be heard nervously laughing in the video. In a candid conversation with the New York Post, Joao detailed the incident. NY Post quoted the fishing guide as saying, “I saw the snake on a stump and I said, ‘Look, guys, an anaconda is over there, I’m going to film it for you to see’." As soon as the snake attacked Joao it went back into the water and quickly disappeared, leaving everyone stunned on the boat. The report added that the anaconda’s bite, fortunately, did not penetrate Joao’s skin. In addition, the Post informed that the snake in the video was a green anaconda, which keeps a calibre of growing up to 30 feet long and weighing up to 550 pounds. Moreover, it is a member of the Boa family and is considered the largest snake in the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.