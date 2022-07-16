WATCH: Bride, Family Ride Boat to Groom's House Amid Floods in Andhra Pradesh

Plans to have a perfect wedding were almost ruined for this bride from Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district due to heavy rain in the area. As roads were flooded, the bride and her family decided to take a boat to the groom’s house and complete the wedding rituals just on time. Video showing the bride and her family going to the groom’s house, decked up in colourful clothes, has now been making waves on social media. According to an NDTV report, the bride and the groom had preponed their wedding from August to July to avoid the monsoon. However, their plan did not work as coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed one of the worst floods in recent years.

However, this is not the first such video of a bride’s unusual ride to her wedding venue to go viral on the internet.

Earlier, a bride’s entry on the top of an open jeep bonnet had created a storm on the internet. While it’s usually the groom who takes out a wedding procession, this bride from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal not only challenged the status quo but did it in style. In the video, the bride can be seen dancing to the beats of the popular Bollywood song Dilli WaliGirlfriend. The dance of the woman in the video reminded people of the climax scene of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya movie where Alia Bhatt arrived at her wedding in a similar style.

The bride, Bhavna, insisted that she would only get married if she gets to take out a baraat instead of the groom. The idea initially did not receive approval from her family but she managed to convince them. After a green signal from her family, she arrived at the wedding venue taking out her baraat.

