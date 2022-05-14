WATCH: Bride Proposes to Groom SRK-style on Top of Moving Car on Wedding Day

Taking a leaf out of Shah Rukh Khan's romance playbook, a bride proposed to her to-be husband in DDLJ style as she arrived sitting on top of a moving car. The video of the now-viral proposal shows the bride, decked up in traditional Indian bridal attire, sitting atop the bonnet of an SUV doing SRK's signature arm pose as she re-enacts a scene from the 2018 Bollywood film Jalebi starring Rhea Chakraborty. Posted by Instagram page Witty Weddings, the Reel features an audio clip of Rhea's dialogue in the background.

“Bossbride proposing her [to-be] husband in [full-on] DDLJ style that too on their D Day,” read the caption of the video.

Netizens flooded the comment section sharing varied reactions to the video. “It was so enthusiastic," wrote a user in her reaction while another curious one asked if it was legal to sit atop a moving vehicle.

The video has garnered over 2 lakh views and 12,000 likes so far.

However, this is not the first such a video of a bride has gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a clip of a Bhopal bride leading her wedding procession or Baarat while dancing on the bonnet of a jeep had gone viral on Twitter. The bride can be seen dancing to ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’ song as the Baarat passes through a busy street. Sharing the clip on Twitter, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra compared the bride's entry style to the one of Alia Bhatt in the climax of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Kabra also shared her wishes for the newlyweds.

The bride seen in the video was later identified as Bhavna, an IT professional originally from the Bairagarh locality. Bhavna has insisted that she would only get married if she got to take out a Baarat instead of the groom.

