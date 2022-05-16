WATCH: Bridesmaids Slay at Sangeet Ceremony with Dance to 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala'

Netizens love Indian weddings and the series of viral videos on social media is a testimony to this fact. The latest to join the list is a clip of a dance performance by bridesmaids at the sangeet event of a wedding. Shared by the Instagram page ‘Indian Famous Dancers’, the video opens to show the bridesmaids taking their position for the dance. Decked up for the sangeet ceremony in traditional lehengas, the three bridesmaids can be seen acing the choreographed steps as they perform on the recreated version of the Kajra Mohabbat Wala song.

Originally from the 1968 release Kismat, Kajra Mohabbat Wala was sung by Shamshad Begum and Asha Bhosle. The recreated version has been crooned by Sashaa Tirupati.

In just three days of its upload, the video has garnered nearly 1.7 lakh views on Instagram. Awestruck by the performance, users posted several appreciative reactions to the bridesmaids’ dance. ‘Very nice," wrote a user in her reaction while another tagged her friends asking to try the song for their friend’s wedding.

While this video featured the dance of bridesmaids, an earlier viral video showed a bride grooving to Oh Ho Oh Ho from Irrfan Khan’s 2017 film Hindi Medium. The bride, unable to control her excitement, can be seen dancing in the video alone as she accepts greetings from the guests on stage. But soon another man, possibly a friend or from her family, joins her in the dance. The clip was posted online by the Instagram page The Wedding Ministry.

The video became a raging hit garnering over 4.4 million views along with a flood of comments from Instagram users.

Netizens could not stop admiring the bride’s happy face and vibe. The video also became a source of inspiration for several other to-be brides who said that they wanted to have the same ‘vibe’ on their D Day. “Me at my wedding," wrote a user while another called the clip the best reel they had seen in a while.

