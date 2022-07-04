WATCH: Britain College Students Dance to the Beats of Dhol in Joyful Video

While it’s hard not to fall in love with Bollywood music, Indian dhol beats often make people to groove to its rhythm, transcending borders and cultures. Proving this again, a video from a UK college has surfaced on the internet. A video from a college in Britain, showing a group of students dancing to dhol beats, will surely drive away your Monday Blues. The video, which has set the internet ablaze, includes students from different countries and cultures grooving to the beats of Punjabi music.

The video opens with a student standing in the middle of a group, with a woman in the background saying, “Culture day at college." In the video, a legion of students, who can be seen clad in different attires that belong to a different culture, has formed a circle. As soon as the boy comes into the centre, dhol is played and the boy stunningly moves his leg, which perfectly sync with the rhythm and energy of the instrument. And all the students can be seen hooting, cheering, and joining the boy in the centre.

As the beat invokes vigour among the students, they enthusiastically hold the flags of different nations and start waving them, while dancing. The video was tweeted on July 1, with the caption, “Modern Britain.” The same Twitter user commented on his post, “Punjabi music always brings everyone together.”

The video has left the users amazed, and many can’t stop but sing praises for the Punjabi music. One user wrote, “This is utterly brilliant and encapsulates everything great about modern Britain. Also, Punjabi music is so amazingly uplifting, I love dancing to it.”

Another user praised the students for accepting people from other cultures, and said, “We need more of this. Gives me hope that this generation will be much more tolerant of other people’s culture and sexuality than my generation was.”

So far the video has been seen 2 million times and has garnered more than 56 thousand likes.

