WATCH: British Envoy Roasts Manchester United Fan Praying to Lord Krishna For Win

On the special occasion of Janmashtami, British Envoy Alex Ellis visited the holy Iskcon Temple. While the UK High Commissioner to India went on to seek blessings from Lord Krishna, something interesting caught his attention. Ellis came across an ardent Manchester United fan who arrived at the temple to pray for the struggling soccer team. The British envoy did not hold back from interacting with the fan and also uploaded a video of the same on Twitter.

The unidentified Indian fan of the soccer team wearing a Manchester United jersey told UK Commissioner that he came to pray in hopes that Lord Krishna might help the struggling team to earn some victories in the upcoming matches. While sharing the clip online, Ellis wrote, “Met a ManUtd fan at the Iskcon (Delhi) temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention." In a friendly jibe, Ellis responded that the team needs more than prayers, “You would need more (help) than that." He further joked that trusting Manchester United to win matches truly requires an act of faith owing to their performances.

The soccer team’s fans took Ellis’ comment with a pinch of salt and asserted that he’d wait for divine intervention and continue praying for the team’s victory. Watch the video below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered a thunderous response from Manchester United fans across the country. Many responded to the clip by showing their immense support for the soccer team, hoping for glory. A user highlighted how Indian fans of Manchester United have continued to defend the team through all their highs and lows.

The user said, “You will be surprised to know Mr.Alex the love ManUnited commands from the Indian hinterlands. We have defended the club all along & were ecstatic about Ronaldo’s return. Sir Alex was the best thing that happened to the club. Still hopeful. Glory Glory ManUnited."

One more joined in to recall the time when the soccer team was called the glory hunters. They wrote, “People used to call the United fans as glory hunters. But considering the last decade with zero glory, United fanbase is still huge in India who is backing the club even at their lowest."

Meanwhile, a netizen joked, “Haha. doubt it will be of any help, even this year. Fingers crossed!"

The tweet has garnered over 102 thousand views and over 3 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

The British High Commissioner’s jab is all but justified. Record English champions Manchester United are down in the dumps after a shambolic start to their Premier League season under new manager Erik ten Hag. Manchester United are at the bottom of the Premier League points table with 0 points. The side has scored only one goal, which by the way was an own goal while letting in six.

The United fan seeking divine intervention is understandable because they face Liverpool on Monday. Though Liverpool have also not achieved the tempo they are expected to reach, their attacking quality may be too hot to handle for a leaky Manchester United defence.

