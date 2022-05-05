Watch: Brother Gifts His Sister an iPhone, And She Can't Contain Her Emotions

The emotional bond shared by a brother and sister can’t be defined in words. Both share an unconditional love which forms the foundation of a great relationship. Recently, an Instagram reel wherein a brother expressed his unconditional love towards his sister by gifting her an I-phone went viral. Overwhelmed with emotions, the sister started crying.

In the reel, a girl can be seen crying and unwrapping a gift box. While crying, the girl says I know he (her brother) has brought an iPhone. The girl then asks, “What was the need to do this?" The boy said that he thought she would love the gift and therefore he brought it. Touched by the gesture, the girl said that he should not love her so much.

Watching the girl crying, someone stepped forward to wipe her tears. The sister couldn’t hold tears despite other members stepping forward, trying to calm her. Other family members started laughing over this unconditional love between siblings. Her brother also humorously remarked that he could cut the phone in half and give it to his younger sister.

The comment section was flooded with lots of humorous and adorable comments. A user wrote that he thought of this reel as a prank where his sister would receive a Nokia 3310 after unwrapping the gift. The comment received maximum likes. Another user remarked that the girl was a lucky sister. This user said that her brother would not even fetch water. Many tagged their siblings and asked to showcase similar love for them.

The reel was shared on April 26 and has garnered 1,94,905 likes. Besides Instagram, this reel is being shared on other social networking sites as well.

