WATCH: Brothers of Bride Win Hearts with Touching Gesture on Her Wedding Day

Indian wedding ceremonies are extravagant in different ways. In a viral video, a heartwarming gesture was seen where a bride’s brothers made their sister’s entry into the wedding hall in a way that will melt your hearts. The video has posted by a user named ‘witty_wedding’ with a caption saying, “Laadli Chhoti Behen". The video shows flower petals being laid in front of the bride to walk to the stage. Her brothers can be seen kneeling on their knees on the way. The entire pathway is showered with petals and currency notes. In addition, the brothers were seen laying out their palms on the path for their sister to walk on.

The video has garnered 10K likes. The wears a beautiful red lehenga. The song ‘Mera Bhai Tu’ is seen playing in the background of the video. Netizens loved the gesture and commented that she is lucky to have such siblings.

On another wedding occasion, a bride who got ready for her wedding and adorned herself with jewellery decided that she wanted to go for the Pheras in comfortable denim rather than a heavy lehenga. The video of the bride demanding denims has gone viral. It was shared on ‘Witty Wedding,’ a page on Instagram dedicated to weddings. The caption attached with the video read, “When the bride does not want to wear her Lehnga but want to go in her denim for her Pheras." In the video, the bride is seen wearing everything that bridalwear incorporates, except the lehnga.

She is surrounded by her family when she says, “Mujhe Lehnga nahi pehenna. Mujhe aise hi jaana hai (I do not want to wear a lehnga, I want to go like this only)." The people watching her erupt into laughter. One person even offered to escort her to the venue.

