WATCH: BSF Jawan Stuns with 47 Push-ups in 40 Seconds in Biting Cold

The life of soldiers safeguarding the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders is tough. They often brave the harsh cold weather in snow-covered areas and endure the extreme heat of the deserts. Now, a video has gone viral in which a BSF jawan is seen doing 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in biting cold due to snowfall. The video of jawan doing push-ups on snow-covered ground has been shared by the official Twitter handle of BSF. Sharing the video, BSF used the hashtag, Fit India Challenge, which is part of the Fit India Movement that motivates people to do physical activities and play sports to remain healthy.

Watch Video:

In the video, a BSF jawan can be seen doing the push-ups on a ground fully covered with a thick layer of snow. BSF jawan performed 47 push-ups in 40 seconds without a break. The video, posted on January 22, has garnered over 32,000 views.

The clip showing BSF jawan doing exercise in freezing weather has left netizens in awe. Twitter users hailed the jawans for their service to the nation in extreme weather.

BSF on Sunday also shared a video of a jawan doing one-handed push-ups on a ground covered with snow. The 50-seconds video has nearly 4,000 views so far.

Undeterred, undaunted soldiers of BSF guard the frontiers of the nation braving the heavy snowfall in Kashmir.

Earlier this month, a video had gone viral showing a group of soldiers playing volleyball with full enthusiasm in a snow-covered area.

The continuous falling of snow could not disrupt their game and they continued to play the game carefree even as they get buried in snow almost to their knees.

