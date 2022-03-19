WATCH: BSF Soldiers Sing and Dance to 'Rang Barse' in Jammu on Holi

The festival of colours just graced the population of our country adorning every face with shades of vibgyor. Everybody across the country dives deep in songs, colours, and celebration. Among the multiple videos that surfaced on the internet showcasing celebrations across India, one special video was also catapulted to notice and won hearts instantly. Soldiers, along with carrying the pride for the nation, also carried musical instruments and colours on Holi, to celebrate the festival with equal vigour with which they defend the borders of the country. The video has surfaced from the Gajansoo area of Jammu and shows a group of BSF (Border Security Force) soldiers dancing and singing the Holi anthem, Rang Barse.

Shared on Twitter by ANI, the caption with the video read, “Jammu and Kashmir | BSF personnel celebrate Holi with colours along with singing songs and dancing in Gajansoo area of Jammu.” Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has managed to amass almost 1.6 lakh views and close to 20,000 impressions on the video, including retweets adorned with a comment. Netizens were filled with emotions and felt happy seeing the people who guard our motherland smiling and dancing. Along with wishes came wholesome comments in abundance.

One user wrote how the video instils the heart with pure joy seeing the ones who guard our motherland smiling and joyfully playing Holi.

Another user wrote, “That is wholesome.”

This user wished the “Bravehearts protecting India,” a happy Holi.

One user tagged the clip as an “Incredible Moment.”

Another such wholesome video surfaced from “somewhere on LoC” where a group of soldiers, surrounded by snow-capped mountains are seen dancing on ‘Dhol Jageero Da,’ and are heard shouting “Holi Hai!” in the background. Take a look at the video here:

What do you think of this festival of colours at the borders?

