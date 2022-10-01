WATCH: BTS' J-Hope Shows His Unique Way of Watering Plants

BTS members are not only amazing in their artistic skills but are creative geniuses in their own ways. It is always endearing to see these moments where they shine. But who would have thought BTS member, J-Hope, would find the most creative way to water plants? In his latest Instagram story, he shared clips of his plants under shower. That’s right, J-Hope placed his potted plant in his bathroom, with water running over it in the shower. He captioned it (translated), “Plant Shower". Another story followed, and the rapper showed another unique technique. Captioned (translated), “Little Baby plant shower," he showed off his tiny succulent plant sitting in his kitchen sink, getting drenched in tap water.

Here is the video:

ARMYs around the world are amused by this wonderfully unique way Hobi called “Plant Shower". Many took to Twitter to express just what they think about this. Though this was not the first time their rapper shared the bathroom plant showers, some ARMYs were still confused by this out-of-the-blue IG update. An ARMY sought Twitteratis help to clarify their confusion. “Why is J-Hope showering his plants?" they asked followed by several crying emojis.

“I love how everything is so organized in Jhope’s home. One IG story and BAM shampoos and soaps aligned, So satisfying. (A bit skeptical about the cactus shower though)," tweeted another ARMY.

A third one wrote, “Between Yoongi living his best basketball fan life to Jhope watering his plants in the shower to Joon dying after dance practice… I’m just so happy these humans exist."

Meanwhile, J-Hope recently collaborated with South Korean singer Crush for his new digital single, “Rush Hour". Released on September 22nd, it has already topped the international iTunes chart in 41 regions. The MV has over 18 million views and has everyone grooving on “Crush Hour" as the duo shows off their groovy dance moves.

